Students raise funds for utility assistance program

Students at the Ferrysburg charter school participated in the annual Walk for Warmth fundraiser to benefit Ottawa County Community Action Agency’s utility assistance program.

Donations were still coming in Friday afternoon and hadn’t yet been tallied.

The school event supports the larger Walk for Warmth event, which took place in Zeeland on Saturday morning.

Throughout all of the Ottawa County Community Action Agency’s programs, more than 1,200 families in Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and Spring Lake have been assisted.

WMAAA third-grader Shayna Zenoby said she enjoyed knowing their efforts were helping families keep their homes warm.

“I’m glad we can help people,” she said.

As the students walked around the school’s playground on Friday, third-grader Jack Gravelyn said he thought it was great seeing so many fellow classmates participate in the fundraiser.

Third-grade teacher Sarah Ruter said the Walk for Warmth fits into their Wellness Week and it’s also a “great cause.”

“We want to encourage the kids to look past themselves and into the community,” she said.