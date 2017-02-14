GH schools hires instructional services assistant

The school district’s Board of Education on Monday approved hiring Cecil Hammond for the role of assistant director of instructional services.

Scott Grimes, the district’s assistant superintendent of human services, said Hammond will spend time in classrooms helping integrate technology into instruction.

“The role of assistant director of instructional technology is a restructured position that will allow us to better support our teachers in the area of technology,” Grimes said.

Some of Hammond’s responsibilities include leading districtwide professional development; coordinating and supporting instruction for “effective use of integrated technology in curriculum, instruction and assessment”; supporting the 1-to-1 student technology of iPads and Chromebooks; supporting student online testing; and website development and maintenance.

Hammond has spent the past year working for Oakridge Public Schools. He previously worked for Muskegon Public Schools for 15 years.

Hammond and his wife have four children, who all attend Grand Haven schools.