SL teen uses birthday as fundraiser

For the sixth year, Aubrey Cohoon, now 13, is using her birthday as a way to give back and help other people.

The Spring Lake Middle School seventh-grader is hosting Donate to Skate at the L.C. Walker Arena, 955 Fourth St. in Muskegon, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. By making a donation, skating and skate rental is free for participants.

The money raised at the event will go toward Cohoon’s team fundraising for Make-A-Wish Michigan’s Walk for Wishes on Oct. 14.

In the past several years, Cohoon has raised more than $60,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Saturday’s event combines two of Cohoon’s passions: ice skating and raising money to help other people.

“I like having fun with my friends and family while making wishes come true,” she said.

Walker Arena donated the use of its rink for the event.

During the Muskegon Lumberjacks game at 7 p.m. Saturday, a “Miracle Minute” will also help raise money for Cohoon’s efforts. The Cohoon family and volunteers will pass around large buckets for the hockey game crowd to fill with change during a minute’s time.

Fundraising has become a way of life for the Cohoon family. Aubrey’s parents, Matt and Nicole, and her siblings, Brady and Kelsey, along with other family members and friends, have participated in fundraising events throughout the community.

“It’s what we do for fun,” Nicole said.

Aubrey has also teamed up with local businesses to raise money. And her efforts have been recognized with her being named to the 2016 Governor’s Service Awards.

Cohoon said she continues fundraising money for Make-A-Wish Michigan because she likes how they grant wishes to kids with illnesses.

“It’s so cool to see them happy,” she said.