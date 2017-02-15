Fourth-graders spread love

Angi Huntington’s fourth-graders and other classes made special valentines for residents at Sanctuary at the Shore.

“I’m sure they’re going to like them,” said fourth-grader Emilee Brown.

When the Grand Haven nursing home’s residents open their valentines, fourth-grader Peter Ver Duin said he hopes they know they are cared for.

Ver Duin, 10, said they enlisted the help of other classrooms to ensure that they had plenty of valentines for the residents.

“It was a blast,” the boy said about making valentines.