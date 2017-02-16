'Day Without Immigrants' may force 'snow day' call for some West Michigan school districts

Officials said Thursday that they saw a dip in attendance so severe that the day will likely not count as a school day -- instead it will count as a “snow day.”

In order to count, 75 percent of the student body must be in school.

Grand Rapids Public Schools sent home a letter to parents Wednesday discouraging them from keeping their children home. It reads:

“We are aware of a planned immigration protest for this Thursday that includes keeping students out of school. We believe that all people have the right to voice their opinion and make a stand for their beliefs. However, we also believe that it is important that children are in school, on time, every day, ready to learn. When a child misses school, for any reason, they miss a chance to learn and grow. We hope that we can count on you to send your child to school each and every day, including Thursday.”

Grand Rapids was not the only West Michigan school district affected by Thursday’s protest.

Godfrey Lee Public Schools in Wyoming saw a significant drop in attendance with 52 percent of students showing up for classes. The superintendent said the district will lose 23 percent in state funding as a result. The district must reach at least 75 percent attendance to receive all of their funding. School officials will be meeting to make a decision on whether to give up the funding or declare the day a “snow day.”

According to school records, 68 percent of Godfrey Lee's student population is Hispanic.

The Godwin Heights superintendent estimates there were about 67 percent of students in attendance in that district. The district will have to either give up some of their state funding for the day, count the day as a “snow day” or add a day to the school year. The superintendent and other administrators have not yet decided on what they will do.

The superintendent of Wyoming Public Schools said the district did not see a significant drop in attendance and were well above the 75 percent threshold.

Holland schools attendance was down about 5 percent.