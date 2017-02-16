SL Mathletes place 7th at regionals

The Spring Lake Middle School team finished in seventh place overall, and won the Catapult Challenge for having their catapult shoot mini-marshmallows the farthest.

Seventh-grader Teddy Addison received fourth-place overall, while taking first place in the Countdown Round. He qualified for the state competition, which takes place March 11 at the GM Vehicle Engineering Center in Warren.

Other teams that competed in the regional competition included schools from Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Walkerville, Muskegon Catholic, Ludington, Montague and North Muskegon.

This year’s Spring Lake team consisted of seventh-graders, and they’re already looking ahead and planning on how to improve their standings for next year, coach Rich Hyde said.

“That is pretty neat to see these kids get excited for the academic challenges this type of competition brings,” he said.

The team started as a math club in November, meeting once a week during lunch when they solved math problems published through MathCounts. The competition involved algebra, geometry, probability and statistics.

As competition time grew closer, the team met a few times a week to focus on practicing specific problems and handling the different types of competition rounds.

The team competed in the Sprint Round, which consisted of answering 30 questions in 40 minutes without calculators. The Target Round involved students answering four sets of two questions in 20 minutes. In the Team Round, students had 20 minutes to answer 10 questions.

Based on results from the previous two tests, the top eight students participated in the Countdown Round. Students competed head-to-head to answer three questions.

The Catapult Challenge took place while teams waited for the tests to be corrected and scored. Teams were challenged with building the best catapult using popsicle sticks, a plastic spoon and rubberbands.

Once built, the catapult had to shoot mini-marshmallows as close as possible to the target or shoot them the farthest.

Hyde thanked Frank Brecting and the Muskegon Chapter of Michigan Society of Professional Engineers for hosting and organizing the event because, he said, it get students excited about math beyond the classroom.