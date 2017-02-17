Meet Ms. Oppenlander’s SXI class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Jaime Oppenlander

Number of students: eight students

School: White Pines Intermediate

Grade: SXI (severely multiply impaired)

What makes your classroom special? Our students come from all over Ottawa County to our unique Inclusion SXI program. Our students have unique needs and abilities. It’s amazing to watch them work and grow, and not let anything hold them back! We work on skills that will help them for their future, including functional academics, reading, communication, mobility, daily living skills, job skills, and community involvement.

What is your classroom's motto? "All Kids Can" and "Nothing is Impossible."

What is your classroom the most proud of? We never stop reaching for the next goal/step, because nothing is impossible! We take pride in continually thinking of ways to help kids learn new skills that are life changing for themselves and their families. My classroom has wonderful assistants, Mrs. Jodie, Mrs. C, Mrs. Doreen, Mrs. Jen, Mrs. Timberlee, who believe in ALL kids and that nothing can stop them.

Fun fact about your classroom: We have a class dog, Dakota, who helps us.

What would you like the community to know? Our kids love to just be kids, they want to be included and accepted like everyone else. Often our kids need special equipment to participate in everyday activities, but our community has been and continues to be supportive. We currently have a donors choose account, "bikes for us", for a new adaptive bike. Thank you!

