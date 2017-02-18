High school design phase underway

Since January, a steering committee and teachers have met with architects from TowerPinkster to develop plans for the new building. Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said the experience has been positive and teachers have been “outstanding and excited.”

In November 2016, voters in the Fruitport district approved a 3.9-mill bond proposal that will generate a little more than $51 million over its life. Through the bond, the district will build a two-story high school that will replace the 1950s portion of the existing school, replace 20-year-old buses and allow the district to address high-priority items outlined in a facility assessment.

Initial estimates for the high school were slated at about $48.6 million.

The district is fitting its vision into work TowerPinkster did before with Northview High School in Grand Rapids and Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville, Szymoniak said.

Fruitport High School Principal Lauren Chesney said plans for the new building are “collaborative work spaces outside of the traditional classrooms.”

“We want our new space to be functional for student learning, which will include hallways and common areas,” she said. “The district has focused intently upon professional learning communities for our staff, and we want to expand that learning model on our students, as it is a skill that carries well beyond the four years of high school.”

The new building will be constructed behind the existing high school.

Some of the changes in the new building include a school store with a greater presence; an 800-seat auditorium; redesigned athletic locker rooms; and improved storage, increased practice space and a new choir room for the music department.

The high school’s robotics and engineering department will also undergo changes. Currently, the design lab is shared with the robotics team, which means metal shavings, machining equipment and storage around the computers and classroom, said CAD/architecture/engineering teacher Kathleen Steudle-Schwander.

The plans currently call for a classroom space similar to the current CAD room, “while optimizing for updated equipment such as 3D printers and teaching practices,” Steudle-Schwander said.

The building will have space set aside for metal work and building, and it will be adjacent to the classroom.

“There will be enough space to bring in machines needed for students to learn tools of the machining trades, such as a CNC machine, a plasma cutter, horizontal band saw, welding booth and more,” Steudle-Schwander said. “The space will have a full windowed teaching surface between the rooms for passive observation by the teacher.”

The school’s art facility will also receive improvements aimed at helping better prepare students for careers in art. Art education specialist Dawn Jacobson said the new building will provide separate areas for preparing, kilns and storing work, and they’ll have mobile supply carts.

Current plans call for Jacobson’s classroom to be connected to a multi-purpose computer lab to allow the school to offer digital art and graphic design in the future.

As a Fruitport alumna, Jacobson said she looks forward to being able to make a difference in students’ lives with the new space. She said she feels like she’s building her own room because the architects have listened to what the staff would like to see in the classrooms.

“This is going to be something amazing,” Jacobson said.

English teacher Sam Gautraud has worked alongside architects to provide teachers’ suggestions for designing general education classrooms. The new building will help teachers “integrate more modern ways of teaching,” he said. Hallways will be wider and incorporates tables, chairs, whiteboards and space for students to collaborate on projects and assignments.

“We are replacing the older, more traditional desks with more modern tables and chairs,” Gautraud said. “All in all, this new space will allow us to provide students with more opportunities to work with each other using the same kind of tools that they will come across in today's workspaces.”

As an instructor at Muskegon Community College, J.B. Meeuwenberg said he sees how students interact in different spaces. A member of the steering committee, Meeuwenberg said Fruitport students will soon have that opportunity because educational spaces are different than they were when the high school was built.

Traffic flow outside the new building will also be addressed. Part of the current building will be demolished to make room for traffic improvements, such as separating buses from other high school traffic.

“Safety will be dramatically increased,” Szymoniak said.

The school district plans to host a community meeting to present the designs and gain feedback. Szymoniak said they have another month to go in the design phase, and no decisions have been made.

Toward the end of the upcoming summer and next fall, the steering committee will begin looking at furniture and color schemes. The project will go out for bid by November, and Szymoniak said they hope to award bids early next year.

Once more-detailed costs are determined, Szymoniak said they will be able to determine other high-priority needs the district can address.

Construction is slated to break ground in June 2018. During the summer, some renovations and demolition will take place so that some classes will be in renovated spaces for the 2018-19 school year.

The district plans to have staff and students moved into the new two-story building in the 2019-20 school year, with the project completed by the end of that year.

Construction will take place during the school year.

Although Madelyn Kelly, 16, will have graduated by the time construction is complete, her younger siblings will experience the new building. The Fruitport 11th-grader said she’s excited the arts department will receive upgrades along with the rest of the other departments.