SL 6th-graders share history projects

The students dressed as historical figures as they shared their Historical-Era Suitcase Projects with classmates and parents. As part of an informational reading unit, the kids researched topics such as the Vietnam War, Dust Bowl, Great Depression, Civil Rights Movement, World War II, Holocaust and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

To showcase what they learned, the students created tri-fold boards with information about their topics, dressed as a key person and presented an autobiography, created a slideshow with music to discuss how music impacted society, and displayed artifacts relevant to their historical event.

The students have been working on their projects since mid-January.

After researching the Dust Bowl, Lauren Dombrowski said it was interesting how the storms happened and how people lived through them. Her group also researched the Great Depression.

Sixth-graders Jimmy Cain and Noah VanDreumel researched the Vietnam War to learn more about what their relatives experienced. Cain’s grandfather and VanDreumel’s great-uncle fought in the war.

Through research, Cain said he learned about who fought in the war and why. VanDreumel’s great-uncle also allowed the group to show his scrapbook filled with pictures and newspaper articles about the war.

Cain and VanDreumel said they liked having the chance to share what they learned.

“I’m proud of it,” VanDreumel said.