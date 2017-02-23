Buc ‘n’ Gears prepare for competition

Since January, Team 3546, the Buc ‘n’ Gears, have been building the robot for the 2017 F.I.R.S.T. Robotics season. The team will kick off the competition season at the St. Joseph District Event, March 10-11.

Prior to the Feb. 22 robot building cut-off date, the 21-person team worked on two robots — one for competing and one for practice. The team recently got some drive time with the robot.

Last year, the Grand Haven F.I.R.S.T. (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team participated in the world championship.

During this year’s F.I.R.S.T. Steamworks game, robots will pick up gears and deliver them to a team member on an airship, who will place the gears onto a gear train. Robots will also shoot balls into the airship’s boiler to make “steam pressure.” Once the gear train is complete and there’s enough pressure to launch, the team member will deploy a rope for the robots to climb.

The Grand Haven team put its priority on designing a robot to pick up gears and climb the rope. Coach Chuck Priese said their third priority is shooting the ball.

Alexandra Holt, 17, said she got involved in the robotics team after learning about it during high school orientation.

“There’s something exhilarating about building a robot,” the GHHS junior said.

During competition, one team member serves as the driver, another as co-driver and a third as student coach. This year, there will also be a player on the field in the airship.

Other team members scout and document the abilities of other teams.

Holt works in a different way. As the GHHS team’s safety captain, she works with other teams to help them improve their safety practices. Holt said it might not sound too exciting, but it’s “cool” to help teams become safer and watch them strengthen their efforts.

Since the GHHS robotics team was formed several years ago, Brian King has volunteered his time as a mentor. King, who works for GHSP, said it’s fun teaching students new skills and build upon what they’ve learned in previous years. The skills and things students do and learn through F.I.R.S.T. Robotics are some of the things King said he didn’t learn until he went to college to study mechanical engineering.

“They’re not going to get this experience any other way,” said another mentor, Dave Jacot.

Jacot got involved with mentoring the GHHS team when his grandson, Ethan Jacot, now a senior, joined the team. Dave Jacot said it’s enlightening when students bloom through learning.

Holt said there’s a “gracious professionalism” in robotics.

During last year’s state competition, one team’s robot caught on fire. Teams throughout the competition gave that team parts to help rebuild their robot.

Ultimately, that team missed only one competition and placed well, Dave Jacot said.

“That’s what F.I.R.S.T. Robotics is all about,” he added.