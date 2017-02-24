Meet Mrs. Huntington’s fourth-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Angi Huntington

Number of students: 21

School: Mary A. White Elementary

Grade: 4

What makes your classroom special? The students are hard working, caring students that have a positive growth mindset.

What is your classroom's motto? Be Awesome Today!

What are you most proud of your classroom for as a whole? Student: The hard work and good friendship.

Fun fact about your class: Student: We always have a very festive, decorated room. We all care about each other’s feelings. Our room is very open and welcoming.

What would you like the community to know about your classroom? Student: We work really hard every day to get smarter and learn new stuff, and we don’t just come to school to play but to learn.

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.