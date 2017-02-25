Adult literacy tutor training offered

R.E.A.D. (Reading Enables Adult Development) of North Ottawa County provides one-to-one tutoring to adults struggling to read.

Some of the adult learners never learned to read well while in school and want to improve their ability to read to reach other goals. Some adult learners are new to the English language and need assistance in their quest to learn the language. For these adults, learning to read means applying for jobs, helping children or grandchildren with homework, writing letters or email, and reading leases and bank statements.

Reading makes a difference in a person’s quality of life.

The R.E.A.D. program consistently has at least 30 tutor and student pairs involved. Tutors are asked to make a 12-month commitment, but many volunteers stay on longer. Volunteers find this activity to be a rewarding one for them and the learner.

You do not have to be a teacher to tutor English. Most students and tutors meet for 60-90 minutes each week; each pair makes their own schedule. Tutors use resources and methods taught during a six-hour training and regular continuing education.

Anyone who thinks they may be interested in becoming a tutor can attend an informational meeting before signing up for the training just to make sure each volunteer feels like the tutoring is a good match.

Upcoming informational meetings are Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. Both meetings will take place at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven, in the downstairs program room. The meetings will last about an hour and include a history of R.E.A.D. and tutor expectations.

The six-hour tutor training is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, March 14 and 16. A light meal will be served. The training will take place at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven.

You can register for the training at one of the informational meetings. No registration is necessary to attend the informational meeting, but it is required for the training.

If you have questions or can’t attend one of the informational meetings, email Valerie Martin at 326valmartin@gmail.com.