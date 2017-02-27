Techno Trojans prepare for robot season

Building their competitive robot since early January, Team 2405, called the Techno Trojans, will compete in the first start at the St. Joseph District Event, March 10-11.

Since teams can’t touch their robot anymore until the competition, the Fruitport team will use their practice robot to sharpen their skills.

It’s the first year the team has the ability to create a practice robot, and it will give them two weeks more of practice, Fruitport junior Kaylee Meyer explained.

This year’s Fruitport F.I.R.S.T. (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team consists of 26 students and 14 mentors.

Last year, the team accepted an “at-large” invitation to compete at the world championship.

This year’s F.I.R.S.T. Steamworks game involves robots picking up gears and delivering them to a team member on the airship, who will then place the gear onto a gear train. Robots will shoot balls into the airship’s boiler to create “steam pressure.” Once the gear train is complete and enough “steam pressure” has been made to launch, a rope will be deployed for robots to climb.

Initially, the Fruitport team thought getting the robot to successfully climb the rope would be the most challenging aspect of the competition, but once they determined how to overcome that obstacle, it shouldn’t be a problem, Meyer said.

Senior Adam Perkins said he thinks accurately shooting the ball could pose a challenge because it will be like shooting a basketball toward a hoop that doesn’t have a backboard.

During each match, teams compete in alliances of three-on-three.

Even though teams compete against each other, Meyer, 16, said everyone is friendly and you still want to high-five them on their efforts.

Through her involvement in the robotics team, Meyer said she went from not knowing much about engineering to using CAD software to make the lifter for this year’s robot. In addition to enjoying learning about engineering, Meyer said she enjoys meeting new people and spending time with her team, who she calls her family.

After seeing the team’s robot during high school orientation, Perkins, 17, said he wanted to get involved because he looked like it would be a fun experience. He has been involved in marketing the Techno Trojans and promoting them within the school and in the community. Perkins said the aspect he enjoys the most about F.I.R.S.T. Robotics is being with friends and getting ready for the competitions.

Getting involved in F.I.R.S.T. Robotics has helped shape his future, senior Mike Latsch said. The team’s chief programmer said he plans to study programming at college in the fall.

Although Latsch knew a little about programming before joining the team, it helped push him to take a computer programming class at the Careerline Tech Center to learn more. He said robotics has a wide range of things people can learn about and do.

“It’s helpful,” Latsch said about robotics and helping students explore possible career opportunities.