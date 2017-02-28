Students tour local manufacturing plants

Ladders2Success takes place during the school year with the students visiting and touring area businesses to learn about the different careers that are available and what skill sets are needed to acquire those positions.

On Feb. 10, the students visited several of Shape Corp.’s plants in Grand Haven. They started with a tour of the facility at 1835 Hayes St., where the students viewed roll forming, welding, computer numeric controlled machining and aluminum bending processes.

They also visited Shape’s tech center, 1835 Industrial Park Drive, to examine the company’s prototype shop with a variety of tooling equipment along with the crash test center.

The final stop was at Shape’s Aftermarket Service Center, 1825 Industrial Park Drive. The students viewed more welding and press machining equipment.

“It’s good for them to see the different layers of what takes place in a factory, from unskilled to skilled work, along with the training and education that is needed at the different levels,” said Steve Ball, a counselor at Lakeshore Middle School.

The Ladders2Sucess program is a partnership of the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg and the futurePrep initiative of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. About 50 students are being educated about various career opportunities within our local community during the current school year.

For more information about Ladders2Success, contact Nancy Manglos at 616-842-0529 or nmanglos@grandhavenchamber.org.