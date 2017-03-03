Celebrating Dr. Seuss

The library hosted the special event Thursday to celebrate the literacy-focused month and Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

WZZM-TV meteorologist Laura Hartman read Seuss’ “Green Eggs & Ham” before families dug into their own green eggs and ham meal prepared by Chef Hillary Kraak from Artisan of Grand Haven. Sidney Berton, 8, scooped up a forkful of green eggs before saying, “Mmm — good.”

See more photos from the Green Eggs & Ham Lunch.

To bring the classic meal to life, Kraak said she used about a quarter-cup spinach powder, one drop of green food coloring and 60 eggs.

It’s the second year Kraak created the meal for families to try.

Thursday was the first time Katlyn Johnson and Ryker Eickholt, 2, tried green eggs. Johnson said they visit the library once a week to check out new books. Eickholt also participates in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, which provides monthly books to children from birth to age 5.

“He loves books,” Johnson said.

Although Eickholt’s sisters like princess books and reading to him, Johnson said the boy’s favorite books involve trucks and cars.

Berton said she likes the “Green Eggs & Ham” book because it has a fox, which is her favorite animal, but she most enjoys reading “Fancy Nancy” books.

Berton encouraged everyone to take time to read.

“Sometimes it makes you laugh, and it’s really fun,” she said.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, who is best known for authoring children’s books under the pen name of Dr. Seuss, was born March 2, 1904. He died in 1991 at the age of 87.