Meet Mrs. Ortquist's third-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher’s name: Kelly Ortquist

Number of students: 25 students

School: Jeffers Elementary

Grade: Third

What makes your classroom special? This classroom is a special place where we share smiles and laughs. We are a real community of learners who encourage each other to try their best, not be afraid to make mistakes, and celebrate our successes.

What is your classroom’s motto? We don't really have a motto per se, but we talk a lot about character. Specifically, how our true character is shown by the choices we make when no one is watching.

What is your classroom the most proud of? We are proud of how much our brains grow when we let ourselves struggle over tough work.

Fun fact about your classroom: A fun fact about our classroom is that we have passed almost 1,100 Accelerated Reader tests this school year.

What would you like the community to know? We want the community to know that Jeffers room A210 is a group third-graders that are working hard to make this world a better place.

