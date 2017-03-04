Students encouraged to 'take the chance'

West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics seventh- and eighth-graders visited businesses and learned more about careers in up-and-coming fields and areas that will have high demand in the future.

Rachael Hobeck, a math teacher for grades 7-8 at the Ferrysburg school, said their goal is to help open students’ minds to careers they might not have previously known about or considered.

“We hope that our students not only learn about new possibilities for their future, but that they also see how the skills they are learning today will be used in the real world,” she said. “Also, that they will be motivated to do their personal best every day in school, so that they have a world of choices ahead of them.”

Students visited businesses such as Anderson Global, Shape Corp., MSU BioEconomy Institute, RAM Electronics, Belwith Products, Land Conservancy of West Michigan, Maranatha, Port City Group, Eagle Alloy, Revel, YMCA Muskegon and the USDA FSA in Ottawa County.

Employees of those businesses shared with the kids how they got into their field, the education requirements and necessary skills, and what their job entails.

Ben Jordan, a conservation technician with the Ottawa County Conservation District, talked about his role of working with land owners to help reduce pollution coming from their properties. He encouraged students to get involved early in the field they’re interested in, whether it’s through volunteering, getting a job or networking.

Di’Shun Melbert, a soil conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, spoke with students about challenging themselves and exploring their interests.

Originally from Louisiana, Melbert said he had job offers in Arkansas, Mississippi and Michigan when he graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge. Although he said he could have accepted a job closer to his hometown, Melbert chose Michigan because it presented a challenge for him.

Melbert said he initially went to college to become a high school counselor, but his plans changed after he found agriculture classes enjoyable. Although changing his major in his junior year added a year before he graduated, Melbert said it was worthwhile for a career he liked.

“Take the chance,” he told the students.