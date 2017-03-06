Students gain economic insight

The students played Monopoly to understand economic and social conditions. Each side of the game board represented a social class, and students could only purchase property within their given class. This provided the students with insight into how the local economy works, what is needed to own property and what it takes to change social status.

In addition, the class volunteered at Kids’ Food Basket to make trail mix for more than 750 students. Kids’ Food Basket is an organization that provides nutritionally balanced meals for students through their Sack Supper program.

The purpose of the Lakeshore Youth Leadership program is to cultivate leadership qualities in students from the communities of Grand Haven and Muskegon. Each year, 20 students from eighth and 10th grades are selected from Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Muskegon Public Schools to participate in the program.

To learn more, call Nancy Manglos at The Chamber Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg at 616-842-0529.