In participating in Grand Valley State University’s Target Inquiry program, Lakeshore Middle School eighth-grade teachers Joe Lutz and Kevin Sylvester developed a way they could better teach their students about the laws of motion.

Lutz and Sylvester’s research and findings have also been published in the March 2017 publication of the academic journal called The Physics Teacher.

In the article titled “3,2,1 … Discovering Newton’s Laws,” Lutz and Sylvester explain how they reversed the order they teach the laws of motion and how they use hands-on activities to help students understand the concepts.

Sylvester explained that they aren’t setting out to teach students science — instead, students are learning science through the process of being scientists.

“We’re teaching them to be scientists,” he said.

The changes stem from the two-and-a-half-year professional development program. Lutz and Sylvester took 15 credits of GVSU courses. Sylvester said the Target Inquiry program put science teachers into the field and taught them how to be scientists.

After spending a summer researching, writing and presenting the results on various science-related topics, the educators in the program turned their attention to lessons they teach.

Lutz and Sylvester said their collaborating efforts work well because Lutz knows the physics while Sylvester questions lessons for additional clarity since his background is in biology.

Traditionally, Lutz and Sylvester taught Newton’s laws in chronological order. Although students knew the content, they were unable to successfully apply it to real-life examples.

By teaming up together, Lutz and Sylvester rewrote an entire unit about the laws of motion.

In addition to reversing the order they taught the laws of motion — which helped students avoid misapplying the second law of motion to the third law — students used hands-on activities to learn about the concepts.

Fellow Lakeshore Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Shannon Mitchell was the first to implement the new strategy, and he helped provide feedback and offer suggestions to make changes.

As in previous years, they tested students before and after the units to capture their comprehension. After the new lessons, Lutz and Sylvester found that about 88 percent made gains related to understanding Newton’s third law. By changing the order they taught Newton’s laws, students are able to avoid the misapplication, and the third law transitioned smoothly into teaching the second law, they said.

Lutz and Sylvester also received a stipend for their time and received materials for their classrooms — tracks, motion sensors and sensors that connect to students’ laptop computers.

Lutz and Sylvester said they’re also working to break stereotypes about what scientists do and look like.

Sylvester said he starts out the year showing his students the paperback lab journal he created during the Target Inquiry program, and explains they will also create their own paper journal throughout the year.

In addition to having their efforts published, Lutz and Sylvester spoke at the National Science Teachers Association conference in Philadelphia. This month, they’re presenting at the Michigan Science Teachers Association conference.

Sylvester said they’ve had teachers ask for assistance with implementing the methods in their own class. He said he’s proud of the work they did and that it helps not only Grand Haven students but also has the ability to impact students in other school districts.

“That’s what we did it for,” Sylvester said.