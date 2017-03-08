Staff illness closes local charter school

The Ferrysburg school was closed Monday due to staffing levels. Despite moving teachers around and planning for herself and Assistant Director Tighe Carter to be in classrooms, Cantu said too many people called in sick.

Six teachers called in sick either for themselves or their own children were ill, and three teachers were already scheduled to be out of the building that day. Cantu called back staff who were scheduled to be gone, but two of them also called in sick.

“We don’t have enough subs to cover everything,” Cantu said.

The academy opened Tuesday with enough substitute teachers and teachers filling in where they were needed.

Since the end of January, WMAAA started seeing an uptick in illnesses.

In speaking with colleagues at school districts in Muskegon and Ottawa counties, Cantu said they were all seeing students out sick for strep throat, influenza A and B, and a stomach virus. Cantu said they’ve had students out for long stretches of time with one illness, but then they were out again after catching another bug.

Until now, Cantu said she’s never had to worry about student or staff attendance, but they’ve kept an eye on the student count. She said they haven’t been close to not being able to count school days because of student absences.

To help prevent the spread of sicknesses, Cantu said cleaning employees are doing extra-deep cleaning when there are high numbers of illnesses.

The school is also sending reminders home to families. Students should be kept home if they have a fever and they need to be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school. Cantu said they’ve been encouraging kids and staff members to get rest, drink plenty of liquids and seek medical attention if they need it.

Cantu said that although it’s important having children in school, keeping them home when they’re ill can help keep them healthy longer.

“School is very, very important,” she said, “but so is your child’s heath.”