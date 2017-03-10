Meet Mrs. Glasgow's first-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Teacher's name: Wendy Glasgow

Number of students: 21

School: Lake Hills Elementary

Grade: First

What makes your classroom special? Many things! But what makes it most special are the students. Each day they come to school and be the best they can be. We work hard and take care of each other.

What is your classroom's motto? Say yes! Say yes to trying a hard math problem, say yes when a friend asks if he/she can play with you, say yes to doing your best.

What is your classroom the most proud of? We are proud of many things, but one thing we are most proud of is our growth in reading. We work hard at it every day.

Fun fact about your classroom: Our classroom is not a rectangle like most classrooms.

What would you like the community to know? The future is bright! These kiddos are our future and I’m telling you, it looks good.

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.