GH student advances to state geography bee

The Lakeshore Middle School seventh-grader is among 100 students in grades 4-8 who will compete in the Michigan National Geographic State Bee on March 31 at Western Michigan University.

The winner from each state’s Geography Bee will advance to the National Geographic Bee Championship. That competition is May 14-17 in Washington, D.C.

Ritter, 13, and fellow seventh-grader Jacob Marcus won the Lakeshore Middle School bee. Ritter qualified to advance to the state level after taking a 75-question test online.

Ritter said the geography questions have been challenging.

“It’s just fun to be challenged a little bit,” she said.

Ritter said she used knowledge she had either learned from school or by paying attention to the news to answer the bee questions. She said one of the more difficult questions asked of her was, “Where are snow leopards from?”

Rachelle Howe, Lakeshore Middle School teacher and the school’s Geography Bee coordinator, said the questions are “extremely challenging.”

“I am always amazed at the knowledge some of these students have about a variety of geographical features from the United States and around the world,” Howe said. “All of the students really gave their best effort, which was exciting to see.”

Although Ritter hopes to advance beyond the first round of the state bee, she said she’s just looking forward to the experience of the competition, visiting Kalamazoo with her family and getting food at Chick-fil-A.

Ritter said she’s studying, but it’s challenging to make sure she’s learning the right content since the questions cover a variety of topics and areas.

Lakeshore Middle School Principal Kevin Polston said he’s excited for Ritter’s advancement to the next level and to represent Grand Haven.

“Her achievement speaks to her individual excellence and commitment to learning, the dedication of her teachers throughout her career, and the support of her family,” he said. “We are very proud of her accomplishment and look forward to great things at the State Bee.”