American Foundry Society hosts Student Night

The local chapter of the AFS acts as a voice to promote the metal casting industry in West Michigan, providing financing, materials, scholarships and instructors to high schools and colleges in an effort to aid in the creation of tomorrow’s industrial leaders.

The goal of Tuesday’s Student Night is to introduce students, teachers and parents to careers in the metal casting industry. Student night provides the opportunity to tour area casting facilities, pattern shops and Muskegon Community College.

The AFS will distribute more than $12,000 this year to applicants. It raises funds for those scholarships during an August golf outing.

Industry tours at will be offered during the day, with a tour of Muskegon Community College taking place at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner at MCC begins at 5 p.m. and will feature door prizes, raffle prizes, speakers and distribution of education assistance checks.

The AFS works with area schools year-round with with its traveling casting Foundry in a Box classroom visits. It also sponsor drafting contests, sponsors interns, and donates time and materials to area robotics teams.

For more information on AFS and Student Night, contact Jeff Johnston at Muskegon Community College at 231-777-0246 or Andy Scherf with Busche Aluminum Technologies at 616-935-3122.

More information is available at as www.westmichiganafs.com