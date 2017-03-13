Fruitport schools to present ‘Seussical the Musical’

Families will have a chance to meet the characters of Fruitport Community Schools’ “Seussical the Musical” during a breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the middle school.

Tickets for the breakfast are $5 and are on sale now at Fruitport High School. Tickets sold at the door are $7. Children ages 3 and younger eat free.

In addition to taking pictures with Dr. Seuss characters, there will be crafts, raffles, storytime, and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Gluten-free is also an option.

“Seussical the Musical” performances are 7 p.m. March 24, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. March 25 at Fruitport Middle School. Tickets cost $7 each or $25 for four, and are on sale now at the high school office. Tickets sold at the door are $10.

The 67-student production is branching out from the Disney shows of previous years and offering something different, said Cindy Curtis, the show’s director. The costumes and set are colorful but simple to bring the several Dr. Seuss books and characters to life in one show.

“We want the imagination to take over,” she said.

Since January, students in grades 4-12 have worked on learning the songs, choreography and becoming their characters.

Although seventh-grader Holly Huffman said she was nervous about joining theater last year, she overcame those feelings and joined this year. Huffman, 12, said she’s enjoying her first year as a cast member, and it’s been a good experience to work “with talented people.”

Last year, Kristia Bradshaw played Belle in the school district’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” This year, the Fruitport High School senior is playing the Cat in the Hat alongside Huffman’s portrayal of JoJo the Who.

Unlike previous shows, “Seussical” is more musically based. Bradshaw said it’s a great show and the music is “phenomenal.”

As the cast and crew have final rehearsals before the curtain rises, Bradshaw and Huffman said they think audiences of all ages will enjoy the show, and the music will leave them singing.

“I think kids will love it,” Bradshaw said.