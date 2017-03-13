Local students learn about ice cream, entrepreneurship

Students learned each step in the process and created their own flavor.

Larson also provided the group with knowledge on being an entrepreneur and ownership of a small business. In addition, she discussed what skills are needed for the retail and food industries.

“Our trip to Sweet Temptations was helpful because, while most students have been to The Front Porch or Sweet Temptations as a customer, they may have no experience with what kind of work is involved in running an operation like that,” said Shana Woodwyk, a counselor at Spring Lake Intermediate and Middle schools. “Plus, they loved making their own ice cream.”

Ladders2Success is a program for eighth-grade students from Grand Haven and Spring Lake schools to experience local businesses and explore career opportunities. The program is held during the school year with the students visiting and touring area businesses to be educated about the different careers that are available and what skill sets are needed to acquire those positions.

For more information about Ladders2Success, contact Nancy Manglos at 842-0529 or email nmanglos@grandhavenchamber.org.