GH, Fruitport robotics look ahead

The Grand Haven High School Buc’n’Gears finished second and the Fruitport Techno Trojans were 25th among about 40 teams to compete at the St. Joseph District Event for F.I.R.S.T. (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics this past weekend.

In addition to robots gaining points on the field, the local teams also walked away with a few awards.

— The Buc’n’Gears received the Safety Award and Pit Safety award.

— GHHS sophomore Mijan Ahmad Nizam won the UL Star of the Day award, which is selected by students at the competition to recognize someone for promoting safety, said Chuck Priese, coach for the GHHS Team 3546.

— The Techno Trojans received the Team Spirit Award sponsored by the FCA Foundation. It’s given to a team whose spirit is consistent throughout the competition “in attitude, appearance, originality and depth,” said Joe Hebert, coach for Fruitport Team 2405.

The Buc’n’Gears ended the qualification matches in first place, but they lost two qualifying matches the following day, which dropped them several places. The Grand Haven team passed the first round of finals with a 2-0 record, but the “final rounds were hard fought going 1-and-1 in each round,” Priese said

Ultimately, the team advanced to the semifinal round and won their third match to advance to the finals. The first match of the finals showed the team they needed to change their strategy in order to remain, Priese said.

Before the second match, the alliance of GHHS, Zeeland’s Team 85 and Niles’ Team 4409 met to develop a plan of attack because they learned two of their robots couldn’t receive “gears with fuel cells.” To overcome that challenge, the alliance planned to fill the loading station soon after the start of the match.

Priese said the plan knocked out their opponent, and they won the match, 255-252.

Teams compete in 3-on-3 matches in alliances with other teams to earn points.

Although the GHHS team advanced to the third match, they weren’t able to beat their opponents in the final match.

“It was a thrilling event even though we didn’t pull off first place,” Priese said. “The team finished the weekend in good spirits knowing we played our best.”

The Buc’n’Gears driver and co-driver at the District Event were Ethan Jacot and Ryan Klahorst, and the pilot was Andrew Furtaw. Hayden Clark and Dominic Carrington were the human players, and Mason Van Meurs performed the drive coach position.

Members of the Techno Trojans drive team include Sydney Bleich, Kaylee Meyer, Ethan Meyer and J.J. Matheny.

Although mechanical problems plagued the Fruitport team, Hebert said the kids “fought every round to remain (in) the competition.”

“The team will rally and is confident to correct these issues before competing at the West Michigan District Event at Grand Valley State University on March 24,” he said.

This year’s F.I.R.S.T. Steamworks game requires robots to pick up gears and deliver them to a team member on an airship, and that person places the gear onto the gear train. Robots shoot balls into the airship’s boiler to create “steam pressure.” Once the gear train is complete, and enough “steam pressure” has been made to launch, a rope is deployed for robots to climb onto the airship.

The Buc’n’Gears and Techno Trojans will both participate in the West Michigan District Event at GVSU, March 24-25.