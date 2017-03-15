Celebrating the arts

Authors and artists are visiting the Ferrysburg charter school’s annual Festival of the Arts celebration to help students learn more about topics such as storytelling, breakdancing, storyboards, martial arts, line dancing, musical instruments, crochet, culinary arts, poetry and theater.

Fifth-grader Nolan Dwyer said he looks forward each year to the weeklong celebration.

“It’s my favorite week of school because you get to do fun activities, and you get to watch artists and authors do performances for you,” he said.

Dwyer said one of his favorite experiences was a cake-decorating opportunity last year.

This week, speed painter Martina Hahn turned a black canvas into a white wolf within minutes as students and staff watched in the school’s auditorium.

As he watched in awe of Hahn’s work, Dwyer said seeing the artists in action gives him ideas for his own art.

Fifth-grader Ilona Lidke said she likes Festival of the Arts because it gives students the chance to learn about new ways to express themselves.

During a session about poetry, academy students said they learned how to make words take on new meanings, work in groups and how to use their imagination.

Students also had the opportunity to use pastels and create their own works of art. Artist Joy Hulst spoke with kids about pastels, and she had them begin their time together by saying, “I am an artist.”

“Anybody can learn to do art,” she said.