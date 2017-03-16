CBI, GH Christian students work together

CBI students and a group of Grand Haven Christian School middle school students worked around the kitchen islands to make Rice Krispie treats with green sprinkles on top to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In the classroom next door, students worked together to turn glass jars, moss and green flowers into centerpieces for St. Patrick’s Day.

Aren “Shadow” Desmit said working with the middle school students was “pretty cool,” and the door is always open for them to visit.

Austin Meiste said he enjoys having the opportunity to interact with CBI students and spend time with them.

The Grand Haven Christian middle schoolers who participated had listed teaching as one of their top three spiritual gifts. GHCS service learning coordinator Sherri Bradford-Royle said students take a 75-question inventory to determine their spiritual gifts.

GHCS students are also involved in volunteer work at Love in Action, Grand Pines Assisted Living and International Aid.

“It’s great to be part of the community and it gives our kids the opportunity to serve and use their gifts,” Bradford-Royle said.

CBI serves students ages 19-26 with special needs within the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.