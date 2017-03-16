Local student wins regional spelling bee

Mandala also correctly spelled such words as recursive, enzyme, magnific, purblind, essential, Weimaraner, fennec and prabhu during the competition.

Mandala now advances to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.

He qualified for the regional event by winning the school spelling bee earlier this month.

Also competing at the Grand Rapids competition was Ben Carson, a sixth-grader at Spring Lake Intermediate School. He correctly spelled the word “harmonica” to win his qualifying competition.