logo

Spelling Bee

Local student wins regional spelling bee

Tribune Staff • Today at 12:00 AM

Aashray Mandala, a seventh-grader at Lakeshore Middle School, correctly spelled “legislation” in the 25th round to win the Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee on Tuesday. 

Mandala also correctly spelled such words as recursive, enzyme, magnific, purblind, essential, Weimaraner, fennec and prabhu during the competition. 

Mandala now advances to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May. 

He qualified for the regional event by winning the school spelling bee earlier this month. 

Also competing at the Grand Rapids competition was Ben Carson, a sixth-grader at Spring Lake Intermediate School. He correctly spelled the word “harmonica” to win his qualifying competition. 

 

Recommended for You