How to catch a leprechaun

In a longstanding tradition, students created leprechaun traps in hopes of catching the sneaky creature that wreaks havoc in the classrooms. From spreading green throughout the rooms and dying the toilet water green, the creature always causes a big mess, said Voyager student Max Wierenga, 8.

Although attempts in the past have been unsuccessful, Wierenga said he thinks this year will be different.

"I think this is the year," the boy said. "We are going to catch the leprechaun."

Lucas Ybbarra, Elijah Luna, Colette Goers and Diamond Ybbarra worked together to add newspaper and glitter the trap made by the Ybbarras’ grandpa.

And Diamond Ybbarra, 8, said they were looking forward to seeing if they catch a leprechaun with the contraption.

“We’re so excited because we’ve never tested it out,” she said.