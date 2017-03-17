Meet Mrs. Polega and Mrs. Carey’s preschool class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Kara Polega and Cathy Carey

Number of students: 16

School: St. Mary's School

Grade: Preschool

What makes your classroom special? We are a faith-based school, which allows us to help develop the whole child physically, spiritually, socially, and academically.

What is your classroom's motto? Treat everyone with kindness

What is your classroom the most proud of? We have all worked very hard to learn letters of the alphabet and prepare ourselves to be readers.

Fun fact about your classroom: Our students get to have weekly Spanish and music instruction.

What would you like the community to know? We are a faith based Catholic school, but people of all faiths and beliefs are welcome. We work to prepare the children to be ready for kindergarten, and be good citizens of the community.

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.