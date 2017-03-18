GH Christian to present ‘Seussical the Musical Jr.’

Grand Haven Christian School students will present “Seussical the Musical Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. March 22-23 at the school, 1102 Grant Ave. Tickets are $5 a person or $20 per family, and available in the school’s office and at the door.

GHCS students have been learning the script, music and choreography for the show since January.

“It’s coming together really well,” said Audrey Braak, an eighth-grader who plays Gertrude McFuzz in the show.

This year’s show features more singing than previous GHCS productions, and it’s filled with funny parts, said eighth-grader Elizabeth Ripple, who plays Mayzie La Bird.

Although the show features more songs, it also has adventure that will appeal to all ages, said Greta VanderHeide, who plays the elephant Horton. She said her favorite part of the show involves her character taking over Mayzie La Bird’s nest. Ripple said that part of the show is fun and “outlandish.”