A lesson in economics

After learning about supply, demand and marketing, Peach Plains Elementary School third-graders created and sold products during a recent Market Day. The students donated their proceeds, $605.25, to Save the Catwalk.

“It was a crazy amount,” third-grader Adelyn Winton said.

Grand Haven High School teacher Brian Williams told the third-graders that their donation will go toward a larger donation that will be made by students throughout the Grand Haven school district. He said their goal is to raise $10,000, and they hope to place a plaque signifying the donation to leave a legacy for their contributions.

Third-grader Brad Schmoekel said he likes the catwalk and he looks forward to its return.

“I think it would be a nice thing for it to come back,” he said.

For more information about the ongoing efforts, visit Save the Catwalk’s Facebook page.