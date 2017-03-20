Grand Haven dominates regional event

Competing in the event for the 32nd consecutive year, the Buccaneers placed first in the high school division – the program’s 25th regional championship. Lakeshore Middle School also captured first place, while the White Pines Intermediate School team placed third.
All three teams advance to the state tournament, which will be held April 29 at Michigan State University.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Buccaneers received medals – given out to the top six finishers – in 22 of the 23 events in the tournament. Grand Haven finished with 65 points at the regional meet. Forest Hills Central was second with 79, and West Ottawa placed third with 143.
Medal winners for Grand Haven were:
First Place
Ecology: Matthew Marcus and Maiya Yu
Experimental Design: Kaden Kar, Kelsie McManus and Ciana Witherell
Hovercraft: Ronald Hodge and Kaden Kar
Hydrogeology: Brenner Kar and Trent Stegink
Invasive Species: Kendal Kroes and John Richardson
Microbe Mission: Valerie Bobeldyk and John Richardson
Optics: Brenner Kar and Noah Merriman
Remote Sensing: Brenner Kar and Trent Stegink
Rocks and Minerals: John Richardson and Trent Stegink
Towers: Noah Van Abbema and Ciana Witherell
Second Place
Astronomy: Travis Myers and Trent Stegink
Electric Vehicle: Ronald Hodge and Noah Van Abbema
Forensics: Kelsie McManus and Nolan Ruble
Third Place
Anatomy and Physiology: Kendal Kroes and John Richardson
Fourth Place
Chemistry Lab: Ciana Witherell and Maiya Yu
Disease Detectives: Matthew Marcus and Noah Merriman
Game On: Ronald Hodge and Kaden Kar
Materials Science: Kendal Kroes and Maiya Yu
Wind Power: Kaden Kar and Noah Merriman
Fifth Place
Helicopters: Noah Van Abbema and Ciana Witherell
Sixth Place
Dynamic Planet: Brenner Kar and Trent Stegink
Robot Arm: Noah Van Abbema and Ciana Witherell
Ninth Place
Write It Do It: Valerie Bobeldyk and Kelsie McManus
Trial Events
Source Code, Third Place: Jasmine Wang
Pentathlon, Sixth Place: William Mayfield, Noah Merriman, John Richardson and Jasmine Wang
Other team members include Thomas Draper, Ian Dean, Rob Francis, Elizabeth Hodge, Bennett Lowe, Cameron Pikaart, and Gavin Plemon,
Grand Haven is led by head coach Mike Reed. Reed is aided by assistant coaches Luke Anderson, Eric Dykstra, David Funk, Greg Huizenga, Jason Hunter, George Jaeger, Melissa Moerland, Marcella Morrell, Bob Monetza, Julie Olson, Margaret Shay, Robert Shay, Dennis Striegle, Dan Tlachac and Jeremey Wilder.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lakeshore Middle School received medals — given to the top eight places — in 18 of the 23 events in the tournament. The Lakeshore team, coached by Nate Mihalek, features students in eighth and ninth grades.
Medal winners for Lakeshore Middle School were:
First Place
Anatomy and Physiology: Natalie Currie and Samantha Kasbohm
Disease Detectives: Natalie Currie and Samantha Kasbohm
Dynamic Planet: Carter Brown and Olivia Stevens
Experimental Design: Peyton Brill, Kiya Hammond, Marissa McManus
Fast Facts: Carter Brown and Natalie Currie
Microbe Mission: Carter Brown and Jaxon Hancock
Mission Possible: Grace Doyon and Frank Roberts
Wind Power: Micah Hammond and Frank Roberts
Source Code (Trial Event): Maddie Streng and Morgan Womack
Second Place
Bottle Rockets: Adam Hamilton and Noah TenHagen
Crime Busters: Kiya Hammond and Sammi Ruble
Invasive Species: Kiya Hammond and Frank Roberts
Meteorology: Samantha Kasbohm and Noah TenHagen
Reach For The Stars: Grace Doyon and Samantha Kasbohm
Rocks and Minerals: Kiya Hammond and Olivia Stevens
Towers: Grace Doyon and Sammi Ruble
Pentathlon (Trial Event): Libby Haan, Sophia Jaeger, Tess O'Leary, and Justine Wolfiss
Third Place
Scrambler: Grace Doyon and Sammi Ruble
Fourth Place
Wright Stuff: Grace Doyon and Noah TenHagen
Eighth Place
Road Scholar: Marissa McManus and Lauren Streng
10th Place
Food Science: Jaxon Hancock and Sammi Ruble
11th Place
Optics: Carter Brown and Natalie Currie
15th Place
Hover Craft: Peyton Brill and Frank Roberts
17th Place
Write it - Do it: Peyton Brill and Sammi Ruble
32nd Place
Ecology: Peyton Brill and Frank Roberts
White Pines Intermediate School earned 155 points – 93 points better than last year’s regional total – to place third out of 44 teams.
“We will now be studying hard to have a great showing at the state tournament at Michigan State University on April 29, where only the top two teams will be selected to go to nationals,” said White Pines coach Rhonda Bird. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. It was a very exciting day.”
Medal winners for White Pines (students in sixth and seventh grade) were:
First Place
Reach For the Stars – Jacob Marcus and Aashray Mandala
Towers – Charlie VanAbbema and Hannah Black
Second Place
Wind Power – Josh McManus and Jake Roberson
Ecology – Henry Abraham and Aashray Mandala
Third Place
Wright Stuff – Charlie VanAbbema and Savannah Dean
Microbe Mission – Henry Abraham and Josephine Morse
Bottle Rockets – Jacob Marcus and Dylan Wunder
Fourth Place
Hovercraft – Carl Jaeger and Dylan Wunder
Fifth Place
Meteorology- Aashray Mandala and Jake Roberson
Food Science- Carl Jaeger and Justin Hancock
Sixth Place
Write it – Do it – Kyla Streng and Kailym Tuggle
Fast Facts – Charlie VanAbbema and Kyla Streng
Anatomy – Aashray Mandala and Henry Abraham
Source Code – Kaitlin Zylstra and Grant Bell
Seventh Place
Optics – Henry Abraham and Joey Mazor
Rocks and Minerals – Joey Mazor and Dylan Wunder
Eighth Place
Pentathlon – Chase Greene, Max Tran, Grant Bell, and Wil Stegink
Ninth Place
Mission Possible – Charlie VanAbbema and Justin Hancock
10th Place
Disease Detectives – Jacob Marcus and Hannah Black
Scrambler – Charlie VanAbbema and Justin Hancock
Dynamic Planet – Carl Jaeger and Josh McManus
12th Place
Invasive Species – Carl Jaeger and Josephine Morse
13th Place
Experimental Design – Carl Jaeger, Joey Mazor, and Dylan Wunder
15th Place
Road Scholar – Jacob Marcus and Hannah Black
Crime Busters – Savannah Dean and Jake Roberson