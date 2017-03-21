St. John’s Lutheran School nets $18K in auction

The auction took place March 17 in the Harbourfront Place hall in downtown Grand Haven. It is the largest annual fundraiser for the school.

WOOD-TV chief meteorologist Bill Steffen was the master of ceremonies for this year’s auction. He was invited to be a special guest by St. John's Lutheran School first- and second-grade teacher Patti Kooi.

For years, the Koois have opened their home to Steffen and his wife, Gayle, after the Coast Guard Parade for a place of respite before emceeing the evening waterfront event.