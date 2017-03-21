logo

St. John's Lutheran School

St. John’s Lutheran School nets $18K in auction

Tribune Staff • Today at 3:00 PM

This year's St. John's Lutheran School auction raised more than $18,000 for the Grand Haven school.

The auction took place March 17 in the Harbourfront Place hall in downtown Grand Haven. It is the largest annual fundraiser for the school.

WOOD-TV chief meteorologist Bill Steffen was the master of ceremonies for this year’s auction. He was invited to be a special guest by St. John's Lutheran School first- and second-grade teacher Patti Kooi.

For years, the Koois have opened their home to Steffen and his wife, Gayle, after the Coast Guard Parade for a place of respite before emceeing the evening waterfront event. 

Recommended for You