Cantu, DeBoer nominated for awards

West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics Director Cathy Cantu has been nominated for the 2017 Michigan Charter School Administrator of the Year. Meanwhile, WMAAA drama teacher Mandy DeBoer has been nominated for Michigan Charter School Teacher of the Year.

Both awards come from the Michigan Association of Public School Academies.

Almost 9,000 nominations were received for the 2017 awards. There are more than 1,500 charter school administrators and more than 10,000 charter school teachers throughout Michigan.

Cantu is one of 10 semifinalists for the administrator award and DeBoer is one of 25 semifinalists for the teacher award.

Judges are reviewing each of the 10 administrator and 25 teacher semifinalists, and the five finalists for each award will be announced this week. Overall winners will be announced in May during National Charter Schools Week.

Parents, administrators and colleagues can make nominations for the awards, but the nominees aren’t given information about who nominated them.

Cantu said she’s humbled by the nomination.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized and maybe also a little embarrassing,” she said. “I love what I do and that’s why I do it.”

DeBoer, who was also a semifinalist last year, said she loves educating students and having a chance to have her hard work in the classroom recognized. She said she considers herself fortunate “to have such a unique job” that allows her to share her love for education and theater with students.

“Our school is amazing in that it allows for a different way of learning through integrating arts in their academics,” DeBoer said. “I get to be a part of that and help create well-rounded students who are comfortable in who they are and open doors to them that they might not have known were there.”

When students leave DeBoer’s class, she said she hopes they walk away “having a great sense of who they are and confidence in that.” DeBoer said she also hopes parents see their children’s confidence and a spark for learning.

Cantu said she’s grateful for the WMAAA family “to serve in this capacity.”

“I love that our families continue to choose us as their option for K-8 and continue to support us as we work to help their children grow,” she said. “I also appreciate that they know and understand that we are always striving to teach the whole child.”