Meet Mrs. VanDrunen’s kindergarten class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Mrs. VanDrunen

Number of students: 17

School: Grand Haven Christian

Grade: Kindergarten

What makes your classroom special? Building a loving classroom community is very important in my classroom. The students this year have worked hard to find ways to love each other and keep each other safe. There is so much emotional and social growth at this age, and these students are beginning to apply and share their love more and more outside the classroom as they learn about the world around them.

What is your classroom's motto? Share Jesus' love with the world.

What is your classroom the most proud of: The students are super readers! Throughout the year the students have been learning different reader powers, such as pointer power, reread power, partner power, book talk power, and picture power.

Fun fact about your classroom: We started a garden. We started an indoor greenhouse in our classroom. The students will spend time observing, predicting, discovering, and exploring plants. In a few weeks, we'll be transporting the plants outside to raised flower beds.

What would you like the community to know? The world is an exciting and adventurous place! As children learn about the themselves, the world, and how they fit into the world, faith can be integrated in so many ways. In my classroom and the other classrooms at my school, there are many questions asked and comments shared throughout the day that involve faith. The other day a student said, "How cool that God uses birds to help clean alligators’ teeth!" while we read a book about animal facts and teeth. Children have an authentic faith. I learn from it all the time.

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.