Lakeshore student advances to National Spelling Bee

The national spell-off will take place near Washington, D.C., in late May. It is generally broadcast by ESPN.

Mandala recently competed in 25 rounds of the Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee against students from six West Michigan counties.

Advancing to the national bee has been a goal of Mandala’s since he was in fourth grade.

“It seems cool I get to represent Michigan,” he said. “It’s cool and it’s an honor. I might get to be on ESPN, which is an extra bonus.”

Lakeshore Middle School Principal Kevin Polston said it’s a tremendous honor for Mandala to compete at the national level, and they’re proud of his efforts in and out of school.

When Mandala isn’t spending 30 minutes to an hour each day studying spelling, he’s devoting several hours a week to work on four Science Olympiad events for the White Pines Intermediate School team. During the regional Science Olympiad competition, he received first place for Reach for the Stars, second place for Ecology, fifth place for Meteorology and sixth place for Anatomy.

Mandala has earned high school credit for algebra and algebra 2, and the middle-schooler is currently taking pre-calculus and geometry. He also participates in Hope College’s Program for the Academically Talented and plays the violin.

Since fourth grade, Mandala has been making an effort to memorize the roughly 450 words in the practice book and commonly misspelled words. He is now focusing his efforts on studying word roots and word patterns.

Mandala’s parents, Anil and Shanthi Mandala, and his older brother, Anish, will all travel with him to the nation’s capital for the national bee.

Mandala said it made him happy when his class broke out into applause when it was announced that he had won the Greater Grand Rapids Bee.

“That was a pretty joyous moment,” he said.