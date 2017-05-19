Meet Mrs. Gillis’ kindergarten class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Teacher's name: Mrs. Denise Gillis

Number of students: 8

School: St. John’s Lutheran School

Grade: Kindergarten

What makes your classroom special? We have half-day kindergarten and our class size is small so each child really gets an opportunity to lead the group and work together.

What is your classroom's motto? Treat others how you would like to be treated, and “What would Jesus want you to do?”

What is your classroom the most proud of? We know all the sounds in the alphabet and can read almost 100 sight words. We read books every week and are really good at using expression in our voices!

Fun fact about your classroom: We are an energetic group and really like to do hands on activities!

What would you like the community to know? We offer half-day kindergarten and an optional K-Club in the afternoons. We learn and grow so much from the beginning of kindergarten to the end of the year!

