Grand Haven school family celebrates 50 years

Throughout the evening, they looked through pictures, toured classrooms and shared memories in celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary.

Principal Debra Mann said it was a blessing to see everyone come back and to enjoy the memories together.

The feeling of everyone being a family is one of the aspects Loelei Thayer, the school’s current PTA secretary, said she likes the most about Griffin. Thayer said her family loves being at the school because the staff is easy to work with and they make everyone feel like they belong.

Thayer, whose son is in third grade, said she’s grateful she can help contribute to the Griffin family.

Picture albums and newspaper clippings filled the tables and walls of the school’s gym. As Torey Kittleson and her son looked through old pictures, she came across one of her. Kittleson, now 36, attended Griffin when she was in grades 4-6. Now, her children, Michael and Hailey, attend the school.

When her family moved back to Grand Haven, Kittleson said they looked for a home in the district so that her children could attend Griffin and have the same great experience.

“I love it here so much,” she said.