Learning Tree preschool expands to SL

The Tri-Cities Family YMCA Learning Tree preschool will be opening two half-day programs and one full-day program at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake. The program has 48 spaces available to children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1.

Enrollment begins at 8 a.m. Monday, May 22, for Spring Lake school district residents. On June 5, remaining spaces will be available to YMCA members. Any remaining spaces will be open to non-members after June 12.

For Tri-Cities Family YMCA members and Spring Lake residents, the half-day program will cost $185 a month and the all-day program is $400 a month. For non-members, the half-day program will cost $215 a month and the all-day program is $480 a month.

Preschool registration can be completed at the YMCA in Grand Haven.

During the 2016-17 school year, Learning Tree served 147 students.

The expansion into Spring Lake coincides with the program for 4-year-olds currently being at capacity and having a waiting list, said Child Development Director Meredith Long. The program’s goal is to encourage “discovery and learning through active play,” she said.

“Play provides meaningful learning opportunities for young children,” Long explained. “When done well, these opportunities help children build important skills and provides a foundation for school and life success.”

Tri-Cities Family YMCA CEO Michelle Bailey-Mesler said they’re proud of their “high quality” program, and the expansion provides a convenient location for families and helps further their commitment to providing opportunities focused on “youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”

Adding a preschool program has been part of the vision for the Spring Lake school district, and Holmes’ recent addition and renovation projects made it possible, said Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton.

“The strong reputation of the YMCA preschool program led to conversations around a possible collaboration, and I am pleased that this will come to fruition this fall,” he said.