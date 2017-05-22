Third-graders visit DeWitt School

Throughout the day, Ginny Cotterall’s students from Griffin Elementary School took a step back in time to 1895 when they visited DeWitt School in Spring Lake Township. The kids dressed and participated in classroom lessons as though they lived in that time period.

Cotterall said the field trip aligns with their third-grade curriculum, and it gives students the chance for a hands-on learning experience that they will remember.

“It’s pretty fun because we get to learn about history,” said third-grader Aubriana Louis.

Aside from the lack in technology and being in one room, Derek Mertz, 9, said he believes school in 1895 would have been more challenging. If a student back then answered a question incorrectly, they were punished for it, he said.

Keegan Deur, also 9, said being punished for an incorrect answer is one rule he would like to change had he lived in that time period.

Rowyn Kramer, 8, said she liked taking a step back from 2017 to see what life would have been like more than 100 years ago.

“It’s peaceful,” she said.