Graduating seniors visit former elementary schools

On Wednesday, seniors from across the community paid a visit to the places that many of their Grand Haven Area Public Schools journey began — their elementary schools.

The high school seniors were dropped off via buses Wednesday morning to take part in the visits. From Ferry Elementary and Voyager school, to Mary A. White and Peach Plains elementary schools, each opened their doors to the visiting seniors.

Members of the Class of 2017 were dressed in their caps and gowns, and they walked the school halls to be congratulated by younger students and school faculty.

After the walk through the school, many seniors posed for pictures on playground equipment and near school signs, as well as with former teachers and classmates.

Grand Haven High School's graduation takes place Thursday, with the ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.