Mary A. White fourth-graders lend helping hands

The students filled plastic bags with juice boxes, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, oatmeal, animal crackers, and other foods as part of the Hand2Hand program.

Each week, about 120 children who struggle with food insecurity receive the bags filled with food, said Becky Yonan, director of children’s ministries for First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven.

The Mary A. White fourth-graders filled about three weeks’ worth of bags as part of a service project.

Yonan said it was exciting to see the students volunteer and help out.

“The kids get a chance to serve people right here in their own community,” she said.

For ways to donate or volunteer for the Hand2Hand program, contact Yonan at 616-842-6760, ext. 14.