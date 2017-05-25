GHCS hires teacher for Spanish immersion class

Heather Grisales, the current elementary administrator of El Sol Elementary School in Kalamazoo, will lead the GHCS kindergarten class this fall. Through the immersion class, students will receive instruction 100 percent in Spanish.

Previously, Grisales was a mentor and taught in El Sol classrooms. She also worked at Pullman Elementary School in Bloomingdale and Lincoln International Studies School in Kalamazoo.

Grand Haven Christian School Principal James Onderline said they “praise God” for providing them with a “highly qualified candidate.”

“Heather’s experience, love for children and passion for Christ is ideal for Grand Haven Christian School and our new Spanish immersion program,” he said.

In a press release, Justin Grill, who is an incoming parent of a Spanish immersion kindergartner, said that being bilingual will “open more doors” whether his children work in medical, business, service or mission fields. He said they also place a value on their children being exposed to an “expanded view of the world outside Grand Haven and eventually the U.S., all from a biblical perspective.”

“We are thrilled with the academic advantage this will give to our son, and daughter, in the future,” Grill said. “Learning about the Latin culture will help to foster an affinity and respect for all diverse cultures.”

Grand Haven Christian School partnered with add.a.lingua to help implement the immersion program.

To enroll in the 2017 Spanish immersion kindergarten class, call GHCS at 616-842-5420 or visit grandhavenchristian.org.