Walking into the future

Bazany, paralyzed seven years ago in a trampoline mishap in his Grand Haven backyard, walked across the stage at Calvin’s Van Noord Arena with a walker to receive his diploma. That brought the crowd to its feet in a standing ovation.

“Calvin helped me out a lot,” said Bazany, a 2013 Grand Haven High School graduate. “When I mentioned the idea of walking at graduation, they were all for it. They met with me two days before to plan it. They thought it would be cool to make it happen.”

Video: Garrett Bazany’s graduation (skip to the 2:04.25 mark)

Bazany's life turned tragic on May 29, 2010.

“I was home alone and I was practicing doing a double front flip and I came up short,” he said. “I landed on my head in the middle of the trampoline. Right away I knew I broke something. I couldn't feel anything from my chest down.”

Bazany maneuvered his body to the edge of the trampoline, reached down for his cellphone and called 911.

An ambulance arrived and rushed Bazany to North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was later transferred to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids for an MRI and surgery.

Spectrum Health doctors diagnosed a C-7 burst fracture.

“I was paralyzed from the chest down,” he said. “I still am.”

But after seven years of therapy, Bazany has regained some movement.

“Now, it's more mid-waist down,” he said. “I go once a week to Detroit for therapy, which keeps me really busy. Since I've been going there, I'm seeing a lot of improvement. Before I couldn't move my left leg. Now I'm gaining a lot more control.”

Enough control to walk across the stage to receive his diploma — something he also was able to do when he graduated from Grand Haven High School four years ago.

Bazany hasn't let his condition crimp his lifestyle. He's also climbed a rock wall (using only his arms), gone waterskiing and wakeboarding on retrofitted units, crowd-surfed at a concert, been on medical mission trips to Tijuana, and went on a two-week road trip with his best friend at college, Nolan Coallier. Coallier helped push Bazany's wheelchair up 700 feet of elevation to Angel's Landing at Zion National Park.

Bazany graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry. He said he hopes to become a physician's assistant, specializing in physical therapy. This summer, he plans to start his medical career by working as a phlebotomist — someone who draws blood from a patient — at North Ottawa Community Hospital.

After all he's been through, Bazany said he wants to give back to others.

“Throughout this whole experience, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to use my story and experiences to make a difference in other people's lives,” he said. “I'm leaning toward being a PA in rehab and just using my story. Even though I've been through a tough time, I'm still able to be successful.”

Saturday's celebration put an exclamation mark on that success.

“It was a pretty cool experience,” Bazany said. “I wanted to finish off the whole year on a good note. To experience the whole normal walk and to finish it off and not be in a wheelchair was an awesome experience.”