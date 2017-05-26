Meet Mrs. Highhill's kindergarten class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Teacher's name: Mrs. Caroline Highhill

Number of students: 21

School: Holmes Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

What makes your classroom special? We are avid readers. Our teacher is the nicest. We are able to do first grade work. We can clap syllables to write and read big words. We have kind students in our room.

What is your classroom's motto? Be NICE — Teaching and learning is what we do! We are small but mighty.

What is your classroom the most proud of? We can read on our own! We made blankets for those in need. Our new school.

Fun fact about your classroom: We had a hedgehog visit our room so we could learn more about him. We have fun field trip adventures. Our classroom turned in to a reading campground for a day.

What would you like the community to know? We are smart and good students. We love being part of a "BE NICE" school. We can count at least to 100. We even read on our iPads.

