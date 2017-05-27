Young Grand Haven students honor local veterans

Throughout the event, students spoke with veterans about their service in the military, looked at old pictures, received autographs and presented veterans with “thank you” cards.

The kids also had the chance to try meals-ready-to-eat (MRE), such as beef stew, bread and trail mix. Without hesitation, second-grader Spenzir Pirrotta tried the beef stew.

“It’s good,” he declared.

Carl Lori, who served in the Michigan Army National Guard Aviation, dressed in his flight suit as he spoke with the students. Lori also attended Ferry Elementary School in the 1950s and later Robinson Elementary School after his family moved.

During his 32 years of service in the military, Lori was deployed to Haiti in the mid-1990s. He retired in 2004.

As students spoke with veterans around the room, Lori smiled.

“This is what we did the job for — to ensure they have a future, a safe and healthy future,” he said.

