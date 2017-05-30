Grand Haven's Mandala set for National Spelling Bee

Aashray Mandala, Lakeshore Middle School seventh grade student and Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee champion, arrived on Saturday to engage in the week-long events that celebrate our nation’s best spellers.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is more than just the competition, as it provides opportunities for the students and their families to tour historic monuments in and around Washington D.C. and get to know the other competitors. The latter is a highlight for Aashray.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the other contestants and learning from them,” he said.

This comment does not come as a surprise from a student that is well-liked by classmates and also enjoys pushing himself to learn and grow as a student.

Aashray is one of 291 spellers from more than 11 million spellers that started at their local school spelling bees. It’s a tremendous accomplishment in its own right to make it to the National Bee and what Aashray calls “an amazing opportunity.”

Aashray is the second Lakeshore Middle School student in three years to qualify for the National Bee following Lily Mears in 2015. Lily finished in a tie for 22nd place after making the final round.

Mandala wants to make the most of the opportunity, but his schedule is quite busy. He competed on the White Pines Science Olympiad team that finished 15th in the state, and medaled in one event. He also is taking pre-calculus this semester.

While his schedule is busy, he has been studying two hours a day in the weeks leading up to the Bee. In addition, he video conferences with a spelling coach for 90 minutes a week.

Mandala said he spends most of his time studying prefixes and suffixes, as well as the language of origin to pick up on patterns. For example, it is critical to know the prefix xer, which means dry, for the word xerosis that means dry skin. It also explains why asking for the definition is helpful to spellers when contemplating the correct spelling of a word.

Throughout the excitement of this journey, he still remains humble. He is thankful for Kristen Braymer, who coordinated his very first spelling bee in fourth grade. Since then, he has been hooked.

He is thankful for the support from students and staff at Lakeshore Middle School, and the school Bee coordinator, Jennifer Mesler. He also is thankful for the support of his family. His mom, Shanthi Mandala, helped find the spelling coach to prepare for the National Bee, as well as quizzing him around the house. Aashray will be joined by his mom, his dad Anil Mandala, and brother Anish Mandala for the trip to Washington D.C. Anish is a 2017 graduate of Grand Haven High School who has been accepted in a combined Bachelor of Science/Medical Doctor program at the University of Akron in Ohio.

The Bee starts on Tuesday, May 30 with a preliminary paper and pencil test of 12 spelled words and 14 vocabulary words. On Wednesday, May 31, contestants will compete in live spelling rounds aired live on ESPN 3, ESPN’s digital platform that can be seen through the ESPN app or online. If he is among the top 50 spellers, as determined through a combined score of the preliminary round and live spelling, he will advance to the finals on Thursday, June 1, which will be aired on ESPN 2.

Aashray is hopeful, but also knows he can only control his performance.

“I will try to represent Grand Haven as well as I can,” he said.

If his past performance is any indicator, his best can compete with any student in the nation. Regardless of the outcome, he has made the entire Grand Haven community proud to have him as one of our own.

– Kevin Polston is the principal at Lakeshore Middle School and traveled to Washington, D.C. to follow Aashray’s progress throughout the Scripps National Spelling Bee.