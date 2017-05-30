Tuition assistance fundraiser set for June 2

The third and final year of the Foam Fest event will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at school, 1102 Grant Ave. in Grand Haven. Money raised through the event goes toward tuition assistance.

Online registration is open for the 5K walk/run. It costs $70 for a family to enter the run, $25 for an adult and $15 for a child entry. Although registration will also be accepted at the event, there’s a limited number of T-shirts, said Kimberlee Mitchell, marketing communications director for West Michigan Christian Schools.

New this year is a Diaper Derby for babies who can crawl. Participants can register online for the free event.

“We specifically wanted to offer something for all family members, including little ones,” Mitchell said. “Again, we like to keep it fresh and fun, and come up with ideas that you don’t see happening anywhere else in Grand Haven.”

Adults and children can also participate in a Foam Slip-N-Slide contest. Registration opens at the event, and spaces are limited, Mitchell said.

Last year’s event raised $6,000.

In addition to raising money for tuition assistance, Mitchell said the goal is to create a fun event for local families and the school family to enjoy.

“Grand Haven Christian School's 5K Foam Fest Finale offers good, clean, foamy family fun,” she said. “It's the perfect way to kick off summer, and we love being able to be part of that.”

Information about the school’s preK-8 program, Spanish immersion kindergarten and SurroundCare will be available at the event.

To register for the 5K, visit: http://bit.ly/GHCFoamFest17